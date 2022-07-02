State of Iowa versus Cortney Rene Hayes (STA0047320) Original charge speed regulation (55 or less) (1 through 5 over) for an offense dated April 23, a scheduled vacation. Defendent was found guilty by the court and fined $106.75
City of Atlantic versus Jimree Setile (ATSTA0047323) Original charge is operators license, a scheduled violation, was filed April 24 by the Atlantic Police. Defendant was found guilty by the court, and fined $503.50.
City of Atlantic versus Jimree Setile (ATSTA0047329) Original charge is speed regulations (55 or less) (11 through 15 over) for an offense dated April 24. This is a scheduled violation, and the charges were filed by the Atlantic Police. Defendant was found guilty by the court and fined $236.13.
City of Atlantic versus Christopher Ryan Baber (ATSTA0047332) Original charge is Speed Regulation (55 or less) (1-5 over) for an offense dated April 26. This is a scheduled violation, filed by the Atlantic Police on April 26. Defendant was found guilty by the court and was fined $106.75.
City of Atlantic versus William Joseph Rowe II (ATSTA0047481) Original charge is operation without registration, a scheduled violation, with an offense date May 12. Atlantic Police filed charges on May 12. Defendant was fined $135.50.
City of Atlantic versus Eric Howard Paulson (ATSTA0047593) Original charge is speeding regulations(55 or less) (6-10 over), for an offense on May 30, a scheduled violation. The Atlantic Police filed on May 31, and defendant was found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea. Defendant was fined $118.25.