Atlantic Fire was called out to a bailer fire Wednesday morning around 11:50 a.m. The fire was located about three-quarters of a mile north of Lansing Road on 645th. The bailer was on fire and it was spreading to a field of cut corn, according to reports. A fire engine was on scene as of about noon. Responders were going back to quarters at 12:29 p.m. No further information is known at this time.
Atlantic Fire called out to fire south of Atlantic
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Which superpower would you like to have?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE VOLLEYBALL: Riverside draws defending state runners-up in 1st round
- Responders called out for a man runover by a cow
- IOWA CLASS 3A STATE CROSS COUNTRY: Fantastic finish for Atlantic duo
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa’s pheasant season is expected to be a repeat of 2021
- IOWA CLASS 1A STATE CROSS COUNTRY: ACGC boys runner up as Chargers get two medalists, a boy and a girl
- IOWA CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINAL VOLLEYBALL: Riverside upsets Gehlen Catholic, earns first trip to state
- ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL: CAM places two on first team, two on second
- IOWA STATE CROSS COUNTRY MEET PREVIEW: A look at the state cross country meet
- Havannah Rae Hemmingsen birth
- Police Reports: Cass County Sheriff's arrests and UTV accident
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.