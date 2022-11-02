Atlantic Fire was called out to a bailer fire Wednesday morning around 11:50 a.m. The fire was located about three-quarters of a mile north of Lansing Road on 645th. The bailer was on fire and it was spreading to a field of cut corn, according to reports. A fire engine was on scene as of about noon. Responders were going back to quarters at 12:29 p.m. No further information is known at this time.

