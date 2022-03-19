ELK HORN — The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton school board set the date for a public hearing on April 11 on their 2022-23 budget during this week’s board meeting, and approved raises for certified teacher salaries.
Superintendent Trevor Miller said the district’s tax levy was projecting to go down, but the board had only had initial discussions and planned to have the public hearing and possibly approve the levy at that point.
The board also approved a 3.42 percent increase for certified teacher salaries along with support staff and administrative salaries. Miller said there was also a 7 percent increase in insurance rates, but that the district would cover that amount, which, he said would make an overall increase in salaries about 4.5 percent. He said the board had been trying to stay competitive by raising salaries to around the level of surrounding districts.
The board also approved some changes in staffing. Resignations included Ana Belen Munoz Martin, Spanish teacher; Alexis Velky, third grade teacher; Sharry Schrier, kindergarten teacher; and Katie Boehm, fifth grade teacher. New hires approved included Stacey Young, kindergarten teacher and Paige Gaskill, third grade teacher.