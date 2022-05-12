ATLANTIC — Michael Gehling, charged with attempted murder and willful injury-causing serious injury, changed his plea of not guilty/self defense, filed in April, to a guilty plea in a plea agreement filed on Friday, May 6.
In the plea agreement, Gehling pled guilty to the willful injury charge, a Class D felony and the attempted murder charge will be dismissed. He will be sentenced on June 6 at 9 a.m.
He was arrested on April 4 following an investigation of a 911 call about a man who had a stab wound.
The victim was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital, then later transported to UNMC in Omaha with serious injuries. He has not been identified.