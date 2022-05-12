ATLANTIC — Michael Gehling, charged with attempted murder and willful injury-causing serious injury, changed his plea of not guilty/self defense, filed in April, to a guilty plea in a plea agreement filed on Friday, May 6.

In the plea agreement, Gehling pled guilty to the willful injury charge, a Class D felony and the attempted murder charge will be dismissed. He will be sentenced on June 6 at 9 a.m.

He was arrested on April 4 following an investigation of a 911 call about a man who had a stab wound.

The victim was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital, then later transported to UNMC in Omaha with serious injuries. He has not been identified.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos