ARRESTS
July 18 — Alen Sisira, 34, of Atlantic for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
July 19 — Jennifer Larson, 34, of Atlantic on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in and held.
July 20 — Stephen Ross, 31 of Atlantic on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
July 22 — Tarek Bunan, 24 of Atlantic for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
July 22 — Geraldo Route, 24, of Portland, Ore., for possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the Influence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
July 22 — Ysota Rekis, 52, of Atlantic for public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.