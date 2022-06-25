UNION COUNTY — A Greenfield man, Justin Alan Robertson, 42, was arrested on three warrants: first, for stalking/violation of a protective order, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana second offense, according to a report by the Union County Sheriff’s office. He was booked into the Union County Fail, on a $7,000 cash only bail.
On the stalking — violation of a protective order, a Class D Felony, the original criminal complaint was filed by Feb. 28 by Creston Police. According to those reports, Robertson has “on four separate occasions contacted his ex-wife, where she has turned it in to the police.” He reportedly went to her home on one of those occasions, and there is an active protective order between them. She said she was afraid he’d come back to her house.
Two charges of violation of a no-contact/protective order contempt (simple misdemeanors) were filed by Creston Police on Feb. 28 as well.
A no-contact order was filed on March 5, which said, the “defendant shall not communicate with the protected party in person or through any means including third persons. This restriction shall not prohibit communication through legal counsel,” also the defendant shall not be in the immediate vicinity of the residence or place of employment of the protected party; shall not personally or through a third party threaten, assault, stalk, molest, attack, harass, or otherwise abuse the protected party, persons residing with the protected party, or members of the protected party’s family. Also, the defendant shall not use, or attempt to use, or threaten to use physical force against the protected party that would reasonably be expected to cause bodily injury.
The defendant shall not possess firearms, and must deliver all firearms to the Union County Sheriff, or Creston law enforcement.
Robertson’s original hearing on the felony charges was set for March 15, then continued to March 25; He was arraigned on April 8, and a written plea of not guilty was filed on April 7. A pre-trial conference was set for May 13, and a jury trial set for July 11 but they were continued until June 17 for the pre-trial conference and Aug. 8 for the jury trial.