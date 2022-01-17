Massena Fire and Rescue were called out to a semi fire on Hwy. 148 south of Tucson Road at about 12:09 p.m. today (Jan. 17) The truck was reportedly pulling a cattle trailer loaded with cattle. Reports say responders are unloading the truck.
Massena Fire called out to truck fire with cattle trailor
Former coach, administrator and Iowa High School Athletic Association official talks about his life's experiences and how they came together in his new book, "Do Your Best ... and Then Some More."
