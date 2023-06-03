Scheduled Traffic
Kaley Star Torrez was charged with speeding over 55 zone (6 through 10 over) for an offense dated March 6, a scheduled violation, found guilty by the court and charged $149.88 in costs, fine and surcharge.
Patrick Alexander Cash was charged with speeding 55 or under zone (16 through 20 over) for an offense dated March 15, a scheduled violation, was found guilty by the court and charged $262 in costs, fine and surcharge.
Alex Lee Pleis was charged with operation of a motor vehicle with expired license for an offense dated March 15, a scheduled violation, found guilty by the court and charged $175.75 in cost, fine and surcharge.
Patrick Alexander Cash was charged with no valid drivers license for an offense dated March 15, a scheduled violation. Cash was found guilty by the court, and charged $503.50 in costs, fines and surcharges.
Bradley William Honnold was charged with speeding 55 or under zone (6 through 10 over) for an offense dated March 16, a scheduled violation. Honnold was found guilty by court and charged $149.88 in costs, fine and surcharges.
Daniel Aaron Kinyon was charged with speeding 55 or under zone (1 through 5 over) for an offense dated March 17, a scheduled violation, and was found guilty by a negotiated plea. Kinyon was charged $89.50 in costs, fines and surcharges.
Kimberly Kay McCrary was charged with speeding 55 or under zone (11 through 15 over) for an offense dated March 17, a scheduled violation. McCrary was found guilty by a negotiated/volunfary plea, and fined $175.75 in fines, costs and surcharges.
Sara Sue Bond was charged with operation without registration card or plate, for an offense dated March 17, a scheduled violation. Bond was found guilty by the court and charged $175.75 in costs, fine and surcharge.
Evan Richard Sorensen was charged with speeding over 55 zone (6 through 10 over) for an offense that occurred on March 18, a scheduled violation, was found guilty by the court and was charged $149.88 in costs, fines and charges.
Alexsandros Matsas was charged with speeding over 55 zone (21 or over) for an offense dated March 20, a scheduled violation. Matsas was charged $221.75 in costs, fine and surcharges.
K One Moses was charged with no valid drivers license for an offense dated March 21, a scheduled violation. Moses was found guilty by the court and charged $503.50 in fines, costs and surcharges.