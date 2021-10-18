Cass County Sheriff
On Oct. 14, Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Jessie Crom, 44, of Anita for public intoxication. Crom was taken to Cass County Jail and where she later pled guilty and was released.
On Oct. 16, Deputies with the Cass County Deputy arrested Linda Sue Johannes, 61, of Corning for OWI 1st offense. Johannes was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on her own recognizance.
On Oct. 16, Deputies with the Cass County Deputy arrested Brandon Michael Pahl, 31, of Atlantic on a Cass County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Pahl was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
On Oct. 16, Dominic Anthony Autera, 19, of Council Bluffs, was arrested by the deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for driving under suspension, and possession of a controlled substance. Autera was transported to Cass County Jail, where he later posted bond and was released.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
On Oct. 6, Atlantic Police arrested Nichole Price, 37, of Atlantic, for operating while under the influence, first offense. She was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked in.
On Oct. 7, Atlantic Police arrested Nicholas Renner, 27, of Atlantic for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Oct. 8, Atlantic Police arrested Jeremy Waltz, 41 of Atlantic on multiple Cass County Warrants. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Oct. 12, Atlantic Police arrested James Erickson, 33, of Atlantic on a Cass County Warrant. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On Oct. 12, Atlantic Police arrested Samantha Clark, 46, of Atlantic was cited and released for theft fifth degree (shoplifting).
On Oct. 12, Atlantic Police arrested Cynthia Buboltz, 57, of Lewis was cited and released for theft fifth degree (shoplifting) .
Turned into authorities
On Oct. 14, Michael Parrott, 41, of Atlantic turned himself in a warrant for violation of probation. He was booked in and held.
Adair County Sheriff
OWI arrest
On Oct. 10, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Kirk Monroe Hutchings, 47, of Greenfield for OWI, first offense. Hutchings was cited and released.
OWI arrest
On Oct. 10, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Carols Humbert Vanegas Godinez, 56, of Hamden, Conn. for OWI, first offense. Vanegas Godinez was held on $1,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
Multiple charge arrest
On Oct. 12, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Daniel Austin Heinen, 30 of Guthrie Center for forgery, aggravated misdemeanor, and fraudulent practice in the third degree, $500 to $1,000. Heinen was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
Arrest warrant
On Oct. 13, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Christopher Michael Fasce, 40, of West Des Moines due to an arrest warrant. Fasce was released on own recognizance after his initial appearance.
Violation of Probation
On Oct. 13, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Justin Lee Whipple, 31, of Des Moines for violation of probation. Whipple was held on no bond.
Burglary
On Oct. 13, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff's office arrested Justin Paul Parker, 40, of Bridgewater on three counts fo burglary, third degree. Parker: was held on $10,000 cash only.