Cass County
Arrests
On Jan. 27, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garret Horgdal, 38, of Henderson, for felon in Control of a firearm. Horgdal was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held until his later release on his own recognizance.
On Jan. 29, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Rowland, 31, of Council Bluffs, on a warrant for probation violation. Rowland was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
On Jan. 29, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Klinghammer, 28, of Griswold, on charges of child endangerment causing bodily injury. Klinghammer was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
Accidents
On Jan. 25, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident near 725th and White Pole Road. Investigating officers found a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado being operated by Garret Horgdal had driven off the side of the road to the left, entered the ditch and struck a culvert. The Silverado sustained approximately $18,000 worth of damage, no injuries were noted.
On Jan. 26, at approximately 4:28 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle accident at the intersection of Mills St. and Main St. in Griswold. Investigating Deputies found that a White 2005 Hyundai Sante Fe being operated by a juvenile female of Griswold failed to yield for a stop sign and struck a Red 2014 Mazda that was operated by Jenna Pelzer, 19 of Elliott. The Hyundai sustained approximately $1,500 of damage while the Mazda sustained an additional $1,500 of damage. No injuries were reported during this accident.
On Jan. 28, at approximately 2:42 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle accident at the intersection of Adair and Whitney St. in Griswold. Investigating Deputies found that a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox being operated by a David Anderson, of Atlantic, was traveling South on Highway 48 when a 1995 Ford F-250 being operated by a Alan Arp, of Griswold, turned in front of it. Both vehicle’s front ends sustained significant damage; the Equinox had approximately $15,000 worth of damage with airbags deploying as well while the F250 had approximately $3,000 worth of damage. A passenger within the Equinox sustained possible injuries and was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital by Griswold Rescue.
Audubon County Sheriff
Arrests
Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gabriel Lonyume, 39, of Des Moines, on Jan. 3 on an operating while intoxicated - second charge. The charge stems from an incident in November of 2021 in the 3300 block of Littlefield Dr. He was seen by the magistrate and released on his own recognizance.
Joshua Madsen, 36, of Exira, was arrested on Jan. 7 for operating while intoxicated - second. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the magistrate at a later date.
Jeremiah Jobe, 37, of Audubon, was arrested on Jan. 25, on three violation of probation warrants. During his arrest he was also charged with possessing electronic contraband in a correctional facility. He is currently being held on a $20,000 cash only bond.
Harlan Police Department
Arrests
On Jan. 22 - Lisa Marie Fox, 43, of Avoca, was arrested following a traffic stop. Fox was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with operating while intoxicated.
On Jan. 27 - Daniel Harvey Pash, 41, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Pash was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with theft 5th.
On Jan. 27 - Taniya Annika Burnett, 30, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Burnett was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with domestic abuse assault.
On Jan. 28 - Anthony Sherman Davis, 41, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Davis was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred, no proof of insurance, and no seatbelt.
On Jan. 29 - Danaka Rae Frieling-Taylor, 25, of Des Moines, was arrested following a traffic stop. Frieling-Taylor was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with driving while revoked and no proof of insurance.
On Jan. 29 - Blaine Michael Barber, 22, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Barber was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with public intoxication.
On Jan. 30 - Colin Joseph Clark, 36, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Clark was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
On Jan. 30 - Austin Joel Lewis, 27, of Council Bluffs, was arrested following a traffic stop. Lewis was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while suspended.
Accidents
On Jan. 25 - Marian Buman, of Harlan, driving a 2016 Ford Escape at 1802 23rd Street struck a mailbox at the United Bank of Iowa, causing damage to the front driver side bumper.
On Jan. 30 - Tracey Norton of Harlan, driving a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, was northbound through the alley between 7th and 8th Street, just north of Court Street. She lost control and struck a concrete pole, utility box and a building. causing major damage to the Trailblazer, and the building also sustained significant damage.
“All criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in the court of law.”
Adair County Sheriff
OWI arrest
On Jan. 23, Jo Louise Shaw, 51, of Fontanelle, was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office for driving while license denied oe revoked- OWI, Shaw was cited and released.
Multiple charge arrest
A Council Bluffs resident and a Des Moines residents were arrested last month on multiple charges on separate arrests.
Glenn Lee Rochholz, 53, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on Jan. 24 by an other agency for three counts of possession of a controlled substance-third degree, drug tax stamp violations and OWI, first offense. Rochholz was released on his own recognizance.
Douglas Kelton Reeves, 41, of Des Moines, was arrested on Jan. 26 by Stuart Police for theft in the fifth degree, burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fifth degree. Reeves was held on $10,600 cash or surety.
Domestic assault arrest
On Jan.26, Greenfield Police arrested Jay Ryan Ladd, 48, of Greenfield for domestic assault-bodily injury. Ladd was held on $1,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.