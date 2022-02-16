ANITA - Anita Fire was called out at about 8:45 a.m. this morning (Tuesday) for a grass fire at the 68-70 mile marker west bound on Interstate 80.
At about 8:50 a.m. a request was made for Wiota Fire to respond as well.
About 8:57 a.m. an Iowa Trooper on scene reported a semi on the eastbound side of the Interstate might have a smoking trailer, but later reports said the semi did not need assistance from a fire department.
A responder on scene also reported the grass fire was in a very steep ditch.