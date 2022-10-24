ATLANTIC — Chase Daniel Jahnke and Cam Christopher Jahnke have entered guilty pleas — guilty of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance — in a larger investigation of fentanyl distribution in southwest Iowa.
On The Docket: Two More Plead in Fentanyl Case after investigation of fentanyl overdoses
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Which superpower would you like to have?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP FOOTBALL: Atlantic wins battle against Creston, but left out of playoffs
- Atlantic man, woman seriously injured in UTV accident Sunday near Griswold
- Court Reports Small Claims
- IOWA CLASS A FIRST-ROUND: AHSTW gets by upset-minded Westwood
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Atlantic Trojans to put it on the line
- Area Police Reports
- Atlantic woman arrested on drug, involuntary manslaughter charges
- REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL: Several area teams still alive
- Ryan Hawkins goes with Toronto Raptors
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS: A look at area playoff games
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.