AUDUBON — Three men were charged after an incident in Exira, involving alcohol and two fired shot guns at the end of March.
Alexander Merk, 19, of Ankeny was one of three who were charged in a case that took place on March 31 in Exira. Merks charges included possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor; use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor; reckless use of firearm — property damage, an aggravated misdemeanor and criminal mischief — second degree, a Class D Felony.
According to on-line court records, law enforcement was called out at about 1:05 a.m. on March 31, after a shots fired in Exira call came in.
When they arrived, one of the officers spoke with the reporting party and was able to recover shot gun shells at the scene. They had a description of the suspect’s vehicle, and were advised it was occupied by two to three males. It was located on the travelled portion of Westside Drive in Exira, and the three males got out of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, two 12-gauge shot guns were located in the vehicle along with several shot gun casings matching the ones recovered at the scene. The occupants blamed each other for discharging the weapons. Several Busch light cans were located in the vehicle, along with a cooler containing alcoholic beverages as well.
None of the occupants were of age to possess or consume alcoholic beverages, but had advised law enforcement that they had consumed alcohol earlier. Merk is 19 and the other two occupants were 18 or older and one suspect is under the age of 18.
The damage was to property owned by MidAmerican Energy, with a cost of $1,500 but not to exceed $10,000.
On May 26 Merk posted a surety bond of $10,000.
Arraignment is set for June 26, with his trial set for July 11.
Merk and Smith were previously charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor on the same date, the charge is a simple misdemeanor and was listed as a companion charge to the felony and misdemeanor charges.
Colby Dean Smith, 18, was the second of three arrested in the case.
Smith was charged with possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor; operating while under the influence, first offense, a serious misdemeanor; reckless use of firearm, property damage, an aggravated misdemeanor; use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor and criminal mischief, second degree, a Class D Felony.
In amended trial information it was noted that Smith had fired a 12-gauge shot gun at two street lights in the city of Exira
His arraignment is set for May 22 and trial for July 11. On May 7, Smith entered a written arraignment and the juvenile was charged with criminal mischief-second, reckless use of a firearm-property damage, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and possession/purchase of alcohol by person under 18. The juvenile was taken into custody and held at Juvenile Detention.