ATLANTIC – An investigation including three search warrants was executed on Monday, Aug. 22, resulted in the arrest of two Atlantic men, William Freemark, 19, and Tanner Glines, 19. Freemark was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance/first offense – marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Glines was arrested on charges of PCS/second offense – marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue, on Tuesday.

