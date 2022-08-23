ATLANTIC – An investigation including three search warrants was executed on Monday, Aug. 22, resulted in the arrest of two Atlantic men, William Freemark, 19, and Tanner Glines, 19. Freemark was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance/first offense – marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Glines was arrested on charges of PCS/second offense – marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue, on Tuesday.
Law Enforcement executes searches, makes two arrests Monday
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
