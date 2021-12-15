ATLANTIC – Multiple tornado warnings were issued for Cass County and surrounding counties Wednesday afternoon after a line of storms, associated with a high wind event and record temperatures, passed through southwest Iowa.
A storm report issued by the National Weather Service in Des Moines indicated a storm spotter reported a tornado on the west side of Atlantic at 5:02 p.m. A minute earlier, a storm chaser reported to the NWS flipped-over semitrailer trucks on Interstate 80 and power flashes associated with a tornado.
Another storm report reported 80 mph winds and zero visibility south of Adair at 5:15 p.m.
Throughout the afternoon, the NWS offices from Des Moines and Omaha, Neb., stated that various storm reporters noted wind gusts of between 58 and 75 mph. across southwest Iowa throughout the afternoon, including during the height of the storm.
The storms raced through the area at reported speeds of 80 mph, and were beginning to pass through the Des Moines-area shortly before 6 p.m. as they made their way northeast.
Officials warned days earlier that sustained winds of 25-40 mph, with gusts as high as 70 mph, were expected with the storm. This prompted a rare high wind warning, which was set to expire at midnight Wednesday night.
Watch for updated coverage.