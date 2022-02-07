Wiota and Anita Fire Fighters were called out about 1:45 p.m. on Monday for a grassfire near some buildings in the vicinity of 60171 670th Street, including a residence according to reports. Anita Fire Fighters reported returning to station at about 2:20 p.m.
About the same time, Griswold Fire Fighters were called out to 46316 Pioneer Trail in Pottawattamie County for a different grassfire that had gotten out of control. The grassfires were located east of Macedonia, and Carson and Macedonia Fire Departments were also enroute.