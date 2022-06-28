Credit Management versus Donovan Bruning (SCSC016549)
Small claims original notice filed on April 7, and judgement entered on June 7, against the defendant, in the amount of $2,309, with pre-judgement interest of 5%, in the amount of $69.59, and court costs in the amount of $141.38 plus post-judgement interest at the legal rate of 4.08% until satisfaction of judgement.
Nebraska Furniture versus Dawn Bakerink (SCSC016580)
Small claims original notice filed on June 1.
Nebraska Furniture versus Lyndsey Shaw (SCSC016581)
Small claims original notice filed June 1. Return of original notice filed June 16.
Citibank NA versus Matthew M Jacobsen (SCSC016582)
Small claims original notice filed June 2; Return of original notice June 16.
Corning Rental versus Kyle Christopher Archibald (SCSC016583)
Small claims created June 3.
Boes Repair Inc versus Carlo Trucking LLC/Anthony Carlo (SCSC016584)
Small claims created June 4
MM Finance versus Jesse Caudill (SCSC016585)
Small claims original notice filed June 7. Dismissed without prejudice on June 9.
Kevin and Tiffany Dau versus Rebecca and Austin Klinghammer (SCSC016586)
Small claims original notice filed June 7 and an order for judgement/forcible entry and detainer was filed on June 14.