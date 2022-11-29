City of Atlantic Vs Brandon J Warren
Brandon J Warren was charged with speed regulation (55 or less, 1 through 5 over), a scheduled violation on Oct. 15, and was found guiltY, a negotiated or voluntary plea, and was fined $89.50.
State of Iowa Vs Jasmine Marie Klever
Jasmine Marie Klever was charged with speeding 55 or under zone, 11 through 15 over, on Oct. 16, a scheduled violation, and was found guilty, a negotiated or voluntary plea, and was fined $175.75.
State of Iowa Vs Adrian Chacon J
Adrian Chacon J was charged with speeding over 55 zone, 1 through 5 over on Oct. 15, a scheduled violation, and was found guilty, a negotiated or voluntary plea, and was fined $89.50.
State of Iowa Vs Tyler James Mott
Tyler James Mott was charged with having a dark window or windshield, a scheduled violation, on Oct. 14. Mott was found guilty under a negotiated or voluntary plea, and was fined $135.50.
State of Iowa Vs Dwight Richard Bierbaum
Dwight Richard Bierbaum was charged with failure to maintain or use safety belts — adult, on Oct. 19, a scheduled violation, and was found guilty under a negotiated/voluntary plea and was fined $135.50.
State of Iowa Vs Kurt James Chapman
Kurt James Chapman was charged with failure to maintain or use safety belts, adult, on Oct. 3, a scheduled violation, and was found guilty under a negotiated or voluntary plea and was fined $135.50.
State of Iowa Vs Kyle Steven Chambers
Kyle Steven Chambers was charged with having a dark window or windshield, on Oct. 1, a scheduled violation, and found guilty under a negotiated/voluntary plea, under a negotiated/voluntary plea and was fined $135.50.
State of Iowa Vs Stephen Brian Gord
Stephen Brian Gord was charged with speeding 55 or under zonem 6-10 over on Sept. 30, a scheduled violation; was found guilty under a negotiated or voluntary plea.
State of Iowa Vs Emily Joann Bass
Emily Joann Bass was charged with failing to obey a stop sign and yield right of way, a scheduled violation, on Sept. 29, and was found guilty — a negotiated/voluntary plea — and was fined $210.25.