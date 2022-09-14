Court Reports — Non-Scheduled Traffic
State Of Iowa Vs Christopher Michael Miller, Case: 04151 NTA0047125 (CASS)
On an original charge of Dus — Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Cancelled Or Revoked, for an offense dated March 21, a non-scheduled violation. Found guilty in a negotiated, voluntary plea. Charge amended from DUS to Driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, a scheduled violation. Sentenced to two days in jail, on Aug. 16.
Scheduled Traffic
State Of Iowa Vs Jeffrey Lawton Flohr, Case: 04151 STA0046756 (CASS)
On an original charge of Speeding Over 55 Zone (21 Or Over), for an offense dated Jan. 18, a scheduled violation. Found guilty in a negotiated/voluntary plea. Sentence is a fine with costs and surcharge, totaling $233.25.
State Of Iowa Vs Yonelvi Baez Batista, Case: 04151 STA0047406 (CASS)
On an original charge of no valid driver’s license, for an offense dated May 3, a scheduled violation, defendant was found guilty by the court was ordered to pay costs, fine and surcharge, totaling $503.50.
State Of Iowa Vs Jonathon Frederick Thoene, Case: 04151 STA0047428 (CASS)
On an original charge of operation without registration card or plate, for an offense dated May 6, a scheduled violation. Defendant was found guilty by the court and charged costs, fine and surcharge totaling $175.75.
State Of Iowa Vs Hulanie L Harker, Case: 04151 STA0047464 (CASS)
On an original charge of failure to provide proof of financial liability, for an offense dated May 5, a scheduled violation. Case was disposed by the court, and charged costs, fine and surcharge of $615.63.
State Vs. Aaron William Garside, Case: 04151 STA0028534 (CASS)
On an original charge of possession/purchase of alcohol by a person ages 18, 19, 20 first offense, charges were disposed by the court, and the defendant was charged $60 in fine.
Criminal — Felony, Aggravated, Serious, Simple, Civil Infractions
State of Iowa Vs Dominic Anthony Autera Case: 04151 AGCR016564 (CASS)
On an original charge of burglary third degree — motor vehicle, for an offense dated Aug. 22, 2020 an aggravated misdemeanor; violation of probation, for an offense dated Oct. 19, 2021 and violation of probation dated July 19. The defendant was found guilty on Aug. 17, 2021, and given two years of prison, a fine and a year’s informal probation. On March 10, 2022 the defendant was found guilty of violation of probation and was sentenced to serve four days in jail. Another violation of probation, for an offense dated Aug. 22, 2022 was dismissed by the court.
State Of Iowa Vs Lloyd William Cron, Case: 04151 AGCR017048 (CASS)
On an original charge of driving while barred, for an offense dated June 17, an aggravated misdemeanor. The defendant was found guilty in a negotiated, voluntary plea. The defendant was fined costs, fine and surcharge totaling $2,400 and his driver’s license is revoked.
State Of Iowa Vs Kantauo Mark, Case: 04151 AGCR017088 (CASS)
On an original charge of driving while barred, with an offense date of July 31, an aggravate misdemeanor. The criminal complaint was filed on Aug. 2 by the Atlantic Police Department and a $200 cash bond was posted. An order for arraignment was filed on Aug. 23, and arraignment was set for Sept. 19, pretrial conference for Oct. 3 and trial for Oct. 25. A written arraignment was filed with a plea of not guilty on Sept. 12.
State Of Iowa Vs Steven Paul Ahern, Case: 04151 AGCR017111 (CASS)
On an original charge of possession of controlled substance marijuana, third or subsequent offense, an aggravated misdemeanor from an offense dated Aug. 8. The criminal complaint was filed Aug. 9 by Iowa State Patrol Post 3. The defendant was stopped exiting the interstate in a vehicle without license plates. An Iowa State Patrol K9 detected the scent of narcotics, and two marijuana cigarettes were found in the center console. A preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 8, counsel was appointed at state expense, and an order for arraignment was filed Sept. 7.
State Of Iowa Vs Travis Gerad Keoppel, Case: 04151 AGCR017115 (CASS)
On original charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and indecent contact with a child, all aggravated misdemeanors, for an offense dated June 25. The criminal complaints were filed by the Atlantic Police Department. The defendant was at a work gathering in Atlantic and followed a teen into the house where he tried to put his hand down her pants and grabbed her butt. He also followed another teen into the house, had her sit on his lap and pulled up her shorts to touch her upper thigh. She also said he tried to kiss her. He was seen on a video tape touching the victim and giving her a hug. Arraignment was set for Sept. 19, pretrial conference for Oct. 3 and trial for Oct. 25. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed on Sept. 8.
State Of Iowa Vs Tyler Eugene Worthington, Case: 04151 FECR016534 (CASS)
On an original charge of willful injury, causing serious injury, for an offense dated July 18, 2020, a class C felony; and for violation of probation, for an offense dated April 7. The defendant was found guilty of the first charge on a negotiated/voluntary plea, then his probation was revoked and he filed a written plea of guilty was entered. The defendant was ordered to pay fines, penalties and surcharges that were not suspended with all due immediately.