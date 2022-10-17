Cass County Third Grade Ag Day held

On Friday, Oct. 7, Cass County Farm Bureau hosted over 150 third grade students at the Cass County Fairgrounds for the first annual Cass County Third Grade Ag Day! This was offered to all Third grade students at Atlantic, CAM, and Griswold schools. The day started off with a welcome from the Cass County Outreach Coordinator, Mason Geer and then they were gathered into their groups and went over the stations they would be visiting! Students and teachers were able to visit different agricultural stations from Cass County Extension, Iowa Ag Literacy Foundation, NRCS, Cass County Cattlemen, Southwest Iowa Egg, Elite Octane, Milk Unlimited, Pat Hoffman-DVM, Farm Credit Services of America, 3 Bee Farms, Cass County Farm Bureau, Iowa Corn, and Cass County Master Gardeners! Third grade students were able to rotate through all these stations throughout the day to learn and ask about all the different agriculture topics presented that day. Topics ranged from eggs, soybeans, pork, cattle, bees, dairy, etc. Lunch was then provided for all students, teachers, presenters, and helpers.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic woman arrested on drug, involuntary manslaughter charges
- Opus Honor Choir Festival Selections
- POST-SEASON FOOTBALL: Playoff field set; pairings announced today
- Ryan Hawkins goes with Toronto Raptors
- AHS Class of 1961 Reunion
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM nails down first-round home playoff game with win
- Adair man injured in accident Sunday
- Atlantic Thunder flag football gold medalists
- PREP FOOTBALL: Seniors, everyone shines in Trojan win
- Pottawattamie County home destroyed by fire
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.