Cass County Third Grade Ag Day held

Third grade students from Cass County school got to learn about agriculture during the first annual Third Grade Ag Day held at the Cass County Fairgrounds last week. 

 (photo contributed)

On Friday, Oct. 7, Cass County Farm Bureau hosted over 150 third grade students at the Cass County Fairgrounds for the first annual Cass County Third Grade Ag Day! This was offered to all Third grade students at Atlantic, CAM, and Griswold schools. The day started off with a welcome from the Cass County Outreach Coordinator, Mason Geer and then they were gathered into their groups and went over the stations they would be visiting! Students and teachers were able to visit different agricultural stations from Cass County Extension, Iowa Ag Literacy Foundation, NRCS, Cass County Cattlemen, Southwest Iowa Egg, Elite Octane, Milk Unlimited, Pat Hoffman-DVM, Farm Credit Services of America, 3 Bee Farms, Cass County Farm Bureau, Iowa Corn, and Cass County Master Gardeners! Third grade students were able to rotate through all these stations throughout the day to learn and ask about all the different agriculture topics presented that day. Topics ranged from eggs, soybeans, pork, cattle, bees, dairy, etc. Lunch was then provided for all students, teachers, presenters, and helpers.

