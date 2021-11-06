Berryhill to receive national award

Allison Berryhill, distinguished Language Arts teacher at Atlantic High School, has been named a national recipient of the 2021 High School Teacher of Excellence Award by the National Council of Teachers. This award recognizes exemplary teaching at the secondary level.
Established in 2001 by the NCTE Secondary Section, this award honors and celebrates high school classroom teachers who demonstrate excellent practices and contributions in the classroom. Berryhill’s nomination application noted: “Her teaching ability comes naturally, but she doesn’t rest on her laurels. She maintains her hard work ethic and dedication; it’s impossible for her to ever settle for anything less than her best. She is a teacher who does not watch the clock. Ms. Berryhill will do whatever she can to make a difference in the lives of students and colleagues, no matter the time.”
Haley Moehlis, ICTE President, says of Berryhill: “Allison is the gift that keeps giving. She tells you to the cut the sentence you love most because it improves clarity; she volunteers loudest to read the poem when the room is silent; she remembers the lesson you designed and compliments you on it; she stands beside you and acknowledges that she’s been there too; she reads a student’s piece aloud and says with enormous appreciation, “How brilliant is that?!”’ Allison Berryhill is the teacher we’ve all wished for, and the honor isn’t more deserved.”
Berryhill has been teaching at Atlantic for 18 years, and her subjects have included freshman English, sophomore English, speech, creative writing and journalism. She currently teaches two English classes and journalism classes.
She said a big reason she decided to become a teacher was to make school more fun.
"I think a big part of why I wanted to be a teacher was because I was often quite bored and distracted in school," she said. "I often thought things could more interesting and fun. I didn't go into teaching because I loved school. I went into teaching because I thought I could make it better. I think I always looked at my classroom through my student's eyes, and I think what it would be like to be in this classroom doing this."
She said she loves the content she teaches, and loves getting other people excited about it.
"I love my content," she said. "I love stories and books and writing and poetry, and it's fun to help kids tap into these. It's like I get to take the thing I'm most passionate about and get other people to get passionate about it too."
Berryhill will be announced as a recipient of the NCTE High School Teacher of Excellence Award on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the 2021 NCTE Annual Convention Secondary Section Event.