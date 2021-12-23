ATLANTIC — A single vehicle accident on Olive Street resulted in the death of an Atlantic man Thursday morning and two were injured in an accident in Griswold Wednesday afternoon.
Avery Carl Andersen, 20, of Atlantic, driving a 2006 Ford Econoline, was traveling northbound on Olive Street, at 8:55 a.m. About a 1/4 mile south of Dunbar Road the vehicle lost traction on the frost covered roadway. It began to fishtail, crossed the center line and entered the ditch, rolling onto its top. Andersen was killed in the crash.
Rescue crews shut down Olive Street, and the Iowa State Patrol Traffic Investigator was called in. The Cass County Sheriff’s office Cass County Medical Examiner, Atlantic Fire and Rescue and Atlantic Police assisted at the scene.
Two people were transported to the hospital after a two vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Griswold.
According to reports, a pickup truck and a car traveling on Highway 48 collided in front of the Griswold High School around 1:30 p.m.
The pickup, a 2021 Chevy Silverado, was traveling north on the highway, while the car, a 2008 Chevy Impala, was leaving the Griswold High School parking lot. The Impala stopped, but then pulled out in front of the Silverado.
The Silverado had right of way, and struck the Impala on the left front side. Reports say sun glare may have contributed to the accident by impairing the vision of the car’s driver.
Two people in the Impala, the female driver, 16, and a juvenile male passenger were injured. They were transported to Cass Health by Griswold Rescue.
The driver of the truck, Paul Travis, 65, of Lewis, suffered minor injuries but was not transported according to reports.