AUDUBON — Eric Trager, Superintendent of the Audubon Community Schools, says after bids were opened on Monday that he is very happy with how (the bids) came out, and he is ready to move forward with renovation work on the high school/middle school building.
In March, a $7.5 million general obligation bond for the project passed, 69 percent “yes” votes to 30 percent “no” votes, but bids for the project came in about $4 million higher than the estimate, sending Trager and the school board back to the drawing board.
Trager hoped for more bidders and more competitive bidding, and said after bids were opened, “We are going forward.”
“We had a total of 10 bids for the four prime contracts,” he said.
Those contracts were for a general contractor along with electrical, mechanical and fire suppression.
Trager said all in all “raw costs” for the bids came in at about $9,860 million with bids going to Construct Incorporated for the general contractor; Nelson Electric out of Carroll for the electrical; Camblin Mechanical out of Atlantic for the mechanical and Midwest Sprinklers for fire suppression for the building.
The overall price will be higher — Trager said, after adding in contingencies, fees, temporary classrooms and outside storage. All in he said the project would be about $12,379,370.
General obligation bonds would pay for $7.5 million, cash that the district had saved up would pay for about $1.25 million, and the district would bond against sales tax income for the balance — about $3.7 million. He said it was important to note that bond would not be affecting property taxes.
The work could begin in May, and Trager hoped it would be all wrapped up by the end of August, 2023.