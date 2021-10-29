Police Reports
Cass County Sheriff
On Oct. 16, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on Hwy 148 and White Pole Road/Main Street in Anita. Linda Sue Johannes of Corning, was travelling southbound on Hwy 148, ran a stop sign at White Pole Road/Main Street, entered private property, and struck a building owned by Kenneth Ray Harrison of Anita. Johannes’s vehicle entered through the building’s garage door and struck a 2017 Ford Explorer that was parked inside, pushing it through the south side of the structure. Johannes then left the scene. Johanne’s vehicle was later found approximately a half a mile east in the ditch near 75304 White Pole Road. Johannes was arrested for OWI first offense and issued a citation for failure to maintain control. No injuries were reported.
On Oct. 23, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Christopher Anthony J Castillo, 35, of Atlantic for driving while barred. Castillo was transported to Cass County Jail and later released after posting bond.
On Oct. 27, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident near 502 Walnut Street in Anita. Lisa Joanne Squibbs of Anita, driving a 2011 Cadillac STS was travelling southbound on Walnut Street, attempted to turn east onto Fifth Street striking a 2011 Chevy Malibu driven by Cavan Ray Murphy of Wiota. No injuries were reported.
On Oct. 28, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Adam Allen Roth, 34, of Council Bluffs for OWI first offense. Roth was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released after posting bond.