ATLANTIC — An Atlantic man charged with attempted murder, arson in the first degree and assault causing bodily injury has been found not guilty on all three charges, with the jury returning the verdict in less than an hour.
Anthony Asay, 30, was charged with assaulting Dave Thomas, and then setting the house at 106 Cedar Street, where Thomas was living, on fire with him inside.
According to reports, the defense called one witness, Brittany Asay, who had married Asay while he was in jail. She stated that Asay had stopped by her work, and waited for her to close up the night of the alleged assault and fire, then went to Asay’s home until 2:30 p.m., when they went to Brittany’s sister’s house and talked until Asay left about 6 a.m. She stated she wouldn’t lie for Asay and wouldn’t stay with him if he attempted to kill someone. In cross examination, County Attorney Vanessa Strazdas asked Brittany about comments she made calling herself and Asay and “Bonnie and Clyde,” and saying she would kill for him. She also told a deputy on scene when Asay was arrested that she was not with Asay the night before, when the assault and arson occurred.
Asay was granted pretrial release to go to Pottawattamie County for charges there, and another trial will be held in Cass County starting Aug. 2 on charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance.