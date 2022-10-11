ATLANTIC — Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s office arrested Jenny Clark, 35, of Atlantic, on warrants for intent to manufacture/deliver a controlled substance and involuntary manslaughter. She was transported to the Cass County Jail where she booked and held.
Atlantic woman arrested on drug, involuntary manslaughter charges
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Different front runners step up for Atlantic
- Fatal crash in Exira Sunday
- On the Docket: Two Cass County residents plead guilty in fentanyl distribution case
- PREP FOOTBALL: Atlantic rolls by Knoxville
- PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Focusing on winning record
- On The Docket: Stuart man’s drug, assault charges dismissed
- PREP CROSS COUNTRY: A look at the '22 Trojan Invitational
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Riverside wins Cougar Classic title
- Cass Health welcomes Nurse Practitioner Kellie Enderson
- Court Reports - Criminal Cases
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.