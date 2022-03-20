Firefighters from Massena were called out to a field fire near 68213 740th Street southwest of Massena that is out of control. The call went out about 11:34 a.m. Sunday. No structures were in danger unless the fire were to cross the road, according to reports.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: AHSTW's Grobe a second-team all-stater
- Area Police Reports
- Betty Marcellus Memorial Scholarship available
- RATSKIN'S RUMBLINGS: Short-lived retirement
- Area Police Reports
- Judy Guttau announces retirement
- ALL-NT WRESTLING: Stutzman, Rose headline area's wrestling greats this year
- Cass County Master Gardeners Kick Off Year with Awards and New Members
- Letter to the editor - On eminent domain
- P.R.I.C.E Parenting/Caregiver Seminar starts March 17
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.