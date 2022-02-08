Atlantic Fire was called out to a grassfire in the ditch on Olive Street and Dallas Road at about 12:06 p.m. Tuesday. Fire fighters reported it was "pretty much out," and were headed back to their station at 12:19 p.m.
Former coach, administrator and Iowa High School Athletic Association official talks about his life's experiences and how they came together in his new book, "Do Your Best ... and Then Some More."
