ELK HORN — Keli Hansen said she likes being mayor in Elk Horn. She was sworn in on Dec. 7, “That was my first day,” she said, adding it was fun.
She said she was originally from Elk Horn, and her parents were from the area.
“My dad was from Audubon, and my mom was from Harlan, I grew up north of Kimballton about two and a half miles,” she explained, graduating from Elk Horn high school.
Later her family moved to Jefferson. Two of her sons graduated there, and another from Pleasantville.
When her father went into a nursing home, Keli said, “I moved back here to help take care of mom.”
People decide to go into politics — from serving on city councils or committees to running for state or federal offices — for many reasons.
In Keli’s case, she always wanted to be mayor.
“My dad was mayor,” she said, noting that because of that, she knew what being a mayor was about.
Moving back into Elk Horn, she originally rented a house, but decided to put her plans to run for mayor on hold for a little longer. She thought that people would know she was settled in town if she had bought a house and put down roots there.
After she bought a home, the opportunity came up.
“Stan Jens was at the point where he was ready to be done as mayor,” she said.
Keli was prepared, “I already had my paperwork (to file to run) done,” she said.
She ran, was elected, and started in December.
Since then she said things had gone well.
“I have a great (city) council,” she said, “We’ve got projects we’re working on. We’re moving forward.”
And after always wanting to be mayor, now that she’s had some time to actually do the job, Keli said it’s been fun.
“There’s a lot of stuff to do, there’s never a boring moment,” she said, “It’s been great, it really has.”