ATLANTIC - Two more have pled guilty in a plan to distribute Fentanyl, part of a case that resulted in the death of an individual who got some Fentanyl in February 2020.
featured
Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl charges
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Featured Local Savings
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
How are you doing with your New Year's Resolutions?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Woman arrested for misappropriating Cass County Pheasants Forever funds
- PREP TRACK: Drake Relays qualifiers starting to line up
- PREP SOCCER: Atlantic dominates Lo-Ma, 3rd at own tourney
- PREP TRACK: CAM boys' shuttle hurdle relay punches Drake ticket
- Audubon City Council to hold public hearing on rezoning property
- IWCC Offers Youth Summer Camps in June and July
- Community Luncheon for Pacific Islander Community held in March
- Unbreakable Eggs?
- Avoca resident found dead in house fire
- Area Church Services
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.