COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Walnut Volunteer Fire Department was one of more than 20 non-profits benefiting when the Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors approved $3.5 million in grant and initiative funding in the southwest Iowa region. The funding will improve and enhance the lives of residents in Pottawattamie and surrounding counties, particularly those of children by way of early childhood services, trauma-informed care training, Wi-Fi access, parenting programs, and music education, among others.
Brenda Mainwaring, President and CEO of the Iowa West Foundation, said “Our goal is to help communities achieve their dreams. By supporting both critical services like access to early childhood development while also funding projects that increase quality of life such as park space and free, family-friendly events, it allows for the next generation to thrive within their community.”
The Iowa West Foundation also continues to address the lack of housing in the area. This follows a series of “Imagine Hour” listening sessions in which participants indicated it was a priority issue for the community. Anawim Housing as well as Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless will receive support to increase the amount of safe housing for Council Bluffs residents. Studies show home ownership increases financial stability as well as a sense of belonging in communities.
Mainwaring noted that the partnerships with local casinos Ameristar, Harrah’s, and Horseshoe make it possible for the Foundation to continue meaningful grantmaking and initiative work in the community. Fees from gaming in addition to the Foundation’s investments enable the organization to award operating, capital, and programmatic grants throughout 14 counties in southwest Iowa.
For this cycle, the rural communities of Carson, Carter Lake, Dunlap, Little Sioux, Treynor, Underwood, and Walnut received funding for placemaking projects or essential fire safety gear. This includes a $500,000 grant to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation to preserve the Little Sioux Scout Ranch as Loess Hills State Forest.
The Iowa West Foundation now accepts Letters of Inquiry (the first step in the grant application process) year-round with deadlines of Jan. 1, May. 1 and Sept. 1 prior to each of the three grants cycles.
2022 Cycle 2 Grants and Initiatives
Walnut Volunteer Fire Department: Equipment & gear, $9,720.
Anawim Housing: Supportive housing gap, $360,000
Angels Among Us: Assistance for Iowa families of children with cancer, $10,000
Carson Volunteer Fire Department: Equipment, $10,000
Children’s Square U.S.A. : Trauma Informed Care expansion initiative, $50,000
City of Carter Lake: Mabrey Park enhancements, $45,000
Council Bluffs Community School District: BLink Phase IX – LC School District Area, $100,000
Council Bluffs Schools Foundation: STARS Scholarships, $275,000
FAMILY, Inc.: Expanding Early Head Start, $300,000
Food Bank of Iowa: Feeding Adams, Audubon, Carroll, and Taylor Counties, $27,576
Four County Fair Association: Parking lot improvements, $20,000
Historic General Dodge House: 2022-2025 Operations, $38,500
Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation: Little Sioux Scout Ranch addition to Loess Hills State Forest, $500,000
Iowa West Foundation Initiative: Capacity-building, $100,000
Iowa West Foundation Initiative: Support to leverage state and federal infrastructure funding, $1,600,000
Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless: Pottawattamie County housing problem solving, $75,000
Nebraska Diaper Bank (Pottawattamie County distribution), $8,000
Omaha Conservatory of Music: Council Bluffs String Sprouts, $25,000
Thriving Families Alliance: Coordinated intake, $85,000
Treynor Volunteer Fire Department: Gear replacement, $10,000
Underwood Fire and Rescue: Gear & radio replacement, $10,000
Union Pacific Museum Association, Railroad Days at Mile Zero, $18,662