COUNCIL BLUFFS – The Walnut Volunteer Fire Department was one of more than 20 non-profits benefiting when the Iowa West Foundation Board of Directors approved $3.5 million in grant and initiative funding in the southwest Iowa region. The funding will improve and enhance the lives of residents in Pottawattamie and surrounding counties, particularly those of children by way of early childhood services, trauma-informed care training, Wi-Fi access, parenting programs, and music education, among others.

