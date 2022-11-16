CASS COUNTY - The Alison Dorsey trial has been continued to May 1, 2023. Dorsey, charged with murder in the first degree, a class A felony and child endangerment leading to death, a class B felony, was set to go to trial on Dec. 5, but that date was changed on Nov. 10, to be held at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.
Dorsey Trial Continued to May
By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
