CASS COUNTY - The Alison Dorsey trial has been continued to May 1, 2023. Dorsey, charged with murder in the first degree, a class A felony and child endangerment leading to death, a class B felony, was set to go to trial on Dec. 5, but that date was changed on Nov. 10, to be held at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse.

