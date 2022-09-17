ATLANTIC — Edward Allen Davenport, 53, of Atlantic will face trial later this year after allegedly attacking a woman with a baseball bat.
Davenport has been charged with four of the five original counts including burglary in the first degree; assault while participating in a felony; willful injury and going armed with intent. His trial date is set for Nov. 29.
According to court documents, Atlantic Police officers and Cass County deputies were called out on Sept. 5 at about 2:29 a.m. to a residence in the 800 block of Walnut Street on a report of a fight in progress. On arrival, officers were met by one of two women who lived there, and a visitor who was injured and bleeding from her nose, jaw and head.
The visitor said she had just arrived at the residence, and had seen a shadowy figure in the alley, crouched behind a pick up truck, north of the house. After she entered the residence, the women heard banging on the door as Davenport forced his way in, armed with a baseball bat, and began striking her in the head and face three times before fleeing the area.
EMS was called and officers searched the area for Davenport, but were unable to locate him. The women residing at the house witnessed the attack and confirmed it was Davenport. The injured woman was taken to Cass County Memorial Hospital for treatment where she told officers that Davenport believed she was working as an informant in a recent case where he had been arrested.
In trial information filed on Sept. 15, Davenport was accused of four counts: Count 1, burglary in the first degree; Count 2 assault while participating in a felony; Count 3 willful injury and Count 4, going armed with intent.
Arraignment is set for Oct. 3, pre-trial conference for Nov. 7 and trial for Nov. 29. A $60,000 cash only bond was set.
In another case, Davenport had been arrested by the Cass County Sheriff’s office on Aug. 21 for a controlled substance violation, a class B felony; failure to affix a drug stamp, a class D felony; keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation, an aggravated misdemeanor and possession of controlled substance, marijuana first offense a serious misdemeanor.
Davenport was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver over 5 grams, as he possessed approximately 53 grams of a crystalline substance along with a digital scale and packaging material after a search warrant was executed at his residence on Hazel Street. The search also turned up a small bag of marijuana, and he was charged with possession of marijuana, a schedule I controlled substance and failing to affix the appropriate tax stamps.
Davenport was also found to be keeping a dwelling used for selling, keeping and possessing controlled substances.
In that case, Strazdas accused the defendant of three of the four counts — possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, namely: more than five grams of methamphetamine (a class B felony), failure to affix a drug tax stamp (a class D felony) and prohibited acts (an aggravated misdemeanor), as Davenport used the detached garage at his residence to use, possess, sell or keep methamphetamine.
He posted a $25,000 surety bond on Sept. 3, filed a written arraignment and plea of not guilty on Sept. 14. In this case, his pre-trial conference is set for Oct. 3, and trial for Oct. 25.