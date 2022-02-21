ATLANTIC — The trial of an Atlantic man charged with attempted murder has been delayed to March 22.
According to online court records, Richard J. Doss Jr., 34, was charged with attempted murder, a Class B Felony and willful injury, causing serious injury, a Class C Felony on Dec. 6 by the Atlantic Police Department.
He has been accused of stabbing a man on Dec. 5 at an apartment complex across the street from Cass Health in Atlantic. The victim arrived at Cass County Memorial Hospital’s emergency department with stab wounds. His name has not been released but he was treated at the hospital and then transported to UNMC in Omaha for further treatment.
The police filed the criminal complaints on Dec. 6, and a cash only bond of $500,000 was set. Counsel was appointed at state expense.
An arraignment was set for Jan. 10, with a trial originally set for Feb. 22.
Doss pled not guilty in a written arraignment on Jan. 7, waived his right to a speedy trial, and a hearing was set for Feb. 7.
An order for continuance of the trial was filed on Feb. 18, with a pre-trial conference set for March 14 at 9 a.m. and the trial continued to March 22 at 9:30 a.m.