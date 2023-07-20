GUTHRIE CENTER – Collaboration and intergovernmental cooperation are rare, but citizens reap the rewards when they work.
Since the early 1980s, Guthrie, Cass, and Audubon County have cooperated by sharing an environmental health department. According to Guthrie County Public Health Director Jotham Arber, Guthrie County started the department in the late 1970s to manage the septic system inspections and sewer systems that were being proposed as part of the build-up around Lake Panorama, making the county one of the first in the state to establish an environmental health department. He said Cass and Audubon County looked at establishing their own departments in the early 1980s, but found it was more cost-efficient to share services instead of having their own.
In the early 1990s, Adair County joined the agreement.
During their meeting Tuesday, the Guthrie County approved another five-year 28E agreement between the four counties.
Arber explained that when he became the public health director in 2017, Guthrie, Cass, Audubon, and Adair County’s 28E agreement was 20 years old and had not been changed.
“I suggested that every five years, instead of letting it go for 20 years, we re-evaluate,” he said. “We made a few changes the first time around when we changed the agreements, like adding the every five years, and we tweaked the requirements for exiting the agreements.”
Arber said in the new agreement, the retainer fee each county pays will increase from $3,750 per year to $15,000 per year. He said the fee was established in 1991 with the entry of Adair County into the agreement, and this was the first increase since that time.
“Prior to this year, like I said, this arrangement has been there for a long time, and we had not changed the quarterly amount that we billed them,” he explained. “That was just to cover things like truck replacements and that kind of stuff, so we knew we had at least that much money coming in so we could budget for those things.
“Going from ’91 until now, that’s a long time to go without changes,” Arber said. “We probably should have maybe changed those in our last agreement, but we were changing so many other things that we just wanted to get into a routine. So, we went back, and we looked, and with the skyrocketing inflation on, for instance, trucks, in 2017 we bought a brand new pickup for environmental health with a plan to change it out every five years. When we bought it, it cost us, brand new, it cost us $25,000.”