Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Jan. 3, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeannie Kleymann, 38, of Nebraska, on a warrant for fourth degree theft. Kleymann was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. She was later released on bond.
On Jan. 5, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Itatipei Rudolph, 30, of Atlantic, on a warrant for failure to appear. Rudolph was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held pending his later release on bond.
On Jan. 6, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Monty Casteel, 43, of Clarinda, on a warrant for violation of probation. Casteel was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held.
Accidents
On De. 31, at approximately 4:38 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's office responded to a single vehicle accident on Interstate 80 at the 70 mile marker east bound. A 2018 Jeep Cherokee being operated by Preston Kelsey, of Colorado, lost control due to slick roadway conditions and entered the south ditch, overturning in the process. No injuries were reported during the accident. The vehicle sustained approximately $15,000 worth of damage.
On Dec. 31, at approximately 7:04 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's office responded to a single vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near the 74 mile marker east bound. A 2002 Honda Accord being operated by Saleem Salih, of Nebraska, lost control due to slick roadway conditions and entered the south ditch while traversing a curve in the roadway. No injuries were reported during the accident. The vehicle sustained minor damage estimated at $1,500
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
Two individuals were arrested last month for violation of a no contract order-domestic. Ronald Lynn Becker, 51, of Carroll, was arrested by deputies from the Adair County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 26. Becker plead guilty and was serving the balance of his sentence. Christopher Lee Lindberg, 45, of Stuart was arrested by Greenfield Police on Dec. 29. Lindberg was held on $300 cash or surety.
On Dec. 28, Nicole Renee Lainhart, 41, of Middletown, Ohio was arrested by Iowa State Patrol Troopers for possession of a control substance - marijuana-first. Lainhart was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On Dec. 28, Eric Dwayne Pittman, 54, of Clear Lake, was arrested by Iowa State Patrol Troopers for eluding - speed 25 over limit and theft first degree less than $10,000. Pittman was held $10,000 cash or surety.
Driving while barred arrest
On Jan. 7, Richard Lee Ray, 38, of Des Moines was arrested by Greenfield Police for driving while barred. Ray was cited and released.
Multiple change arrest
On Jan. 8, Brady Alan Caldwell, 18, of Stuart, was arrested by Stuart Police for driving while barred, possession of a control drug paraphernalia and possession of control substance. Caldwell was held $3,300 cash or surety.