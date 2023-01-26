State of Iowa Vs Amber D Barna

Amber D Barna was charged with Speeding over 55 zone (6 through 10 over) for an offense dated June 25, 2022. The charge, filed by the Iowa State Patrol, Post 3, is a scheduled violation, and Barna pled guilty on a negotiated voluntary plea. She was ordered to pay a fine, costs and surcharge totaling $118.25.

City of Atlantic Vs Jackie Danyell Harris

Jackie Danyell Harris was charged with speed regulation (55 or less)(1 through 5 over) for an offense dated May 22, 2022, a scheduled violation. She pled guilty with a negotiated voluntary plea and was ordered to pay a fine, costs and surcharge totaling $89.50.

City of Atlantic Vs Anthony Joseph Rouse

Anthony Joseph Rouse was charged with speeding regulations (55 or less)(6 through 10 over) for an offense dated May 22, 2022, a scheduled violation, and pled guilty through a negotiated/voluntary plea. Rouse was ordered to pay a fine, costs and surcharge totaling $118.25.

City of Atlantic Vs Katina Marie Killion

Katina Marie Killion was charged with following too closely for an incident on May 26, 2022, a scheduled violation. Killion pled guilty through a negotiated/voluntary plea and was ordered to pay a fine, costs and surcharge of $210.25

City of Atlantic Vs Darlene Michelle Jenkins

Darlene Michelle Jenkins was charged with speed regulation (55 or less)(16 through 20 over) for an offense on May 30, 2022. Jenkins pled guilty through a negotiated/voluntary plea, and paid a fine, costs and surcharge totaling $193.00

City of Atlantic Vs Mathew Thomas Gray

Mathew Thomas Gray was charged with speeding regulations (55 or less)(6 through 10 over) for an offense on June 4, 2022, a scheduled violation. Gray pled guilty through a negotiated/voluntary plea and was charged a total of $118.25, for fine, costs and surcharge.

City of Atlantic Vs Michael Stanley Knop

Michael Stanley Knop was charged with speed regulation (55 or less)(1 through 5 over) for an offense on June 18, 2022, a scheduled violation. Knop was ordered to pay costs, fine and surcharge of $89.50

City of Atlantic Vs Roger A Lowis

Roger A Lowis was charged with official traffic control signal for an offense on June 18, 2022. The charge is a scheduled violation and Lowis had to pay $210.25 in costs, fine and surcharge.