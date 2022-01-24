EXIRA — The Exira Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Saturday afternoon at 3:18 p.m. at 104 East South Street. Mike Bintner of the Exira Fire Department said the house was fully engulfed on arrival. There were two individuals in the house, and they were able to get out of the building and went across to a neighbor. They were checked out by emergency personnel and refused transportation to the hospital.
The house was a complete loss, Bintner said, and the residents got out of the house with just the clothing they were wearing.
The Red Cross and Audubon County Emergency Management were assisting the individuals, helping them get placement, Bintner said.
The Brayton Fire Department assisted at the scene. Brayton and Exira fire departments are under a mutual aid agreement. Audubon Fire and Rescue was called in later for a pumper truck, manpower and a tanker.
“We set them up at the dry hydrant,” Bintner said, at the quarry south of Exira for additional water. Cass County and Audubon County Sheriff’s offices also assisted.
The department was called back out to the fire three times — once before they were even back at the station; another at 9:40 p.m. and also at 2:55 a.m. Sunday, when wind got some of the fire restarted.
Bintner said the fire was under investigation by the insurance company.