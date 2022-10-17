Nature will teach us how to relax, how to share, and how to live! Jennifer Morris (CEO of The Nature Conservancy) says and I quote, “Nature based solutions promise long term ecological returns, while creating critical jobs.” Maria Estrada (The Nature Conservancy Deputy Director of Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) says and I quote, “We’re not going to get there divided, we desperately need to figure out how to have these conversations across our differences.”

