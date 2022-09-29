Contractors will begin milling and resurfacing East Division Street from 190th Street/F32 south to the intersection of North Arlington Drive, according to officials with the Audubon County Road Department. East Division Street will be closed to through traffic during this time, but residents along the work area will be able to access their properties from the south. Work was scheduled to start Thursday and be completed by the afternoon of Sept. 30.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic officer on leave after misconduct, perjury charges filed
- Area Police Reports
- Atlantic Homecoming Today!
- Truck strikes house, causes $50,000 damage
- Apple Days are coming up at the Orchard!
- PREP FOOTBALL: ADM distances itself from Atlantic in 2nd half
- Burn for books
- Area monument business opens branch in Atlantic
- PREP VOLLEYBALL REPORT: Trojans dominate at the net, down Denison-Schleswig
- PREP FOOTBALL: Chargers bolt by Nodaway Valley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.