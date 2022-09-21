State Of Iowa Vs Zachary Thomas Scheffler Case: 04151 FECR017029 (CASS)
On two original charges of criminal mischief second degree (each a class D felony) for an offense dated Nov. 1, 2021. A catalytic converter was stolen off a truck from Culligan Water in Atlantic. Scheffler has admitted to stealing other catalytic converters in Atlantic about the same time as Culligan Water's. A witness stated that Scheffler stole some from the area of Culligan Water. In addition, a catalytic converter and gas was stolen from another pick up. Scheffler did take six of the catalytic converters to a recycling business, getting $890 for them. A cash bond was posted, and an arraignment date was set for Sept. 12, pre-trial conference for Oct. 3 and trial for Oct. 25. The amount of damage or loss as a result of the criminal act was $2,163.48. An order for continuance was issued, and the arraignment was continued to Sept. 19.
State Of Iowa Vs Robert Douglas Kuebler Case: 04151 FECR017093 (CASS)
On original charges of failure to affix drug stamp (a class D felony); unlawful possession of prescription drug (a serious misdemeanor) and controlled substance violation (a class B felony) for an offense dated Aug. 8. Criminal complaints were filed by the Iowa State Patrol, Post 3. The defendant pulled over to ask an Iowa State Patrol officer directions. A K-9 indicated the presence of narcotics in the car. Methamphetamine was found along with needles, and numerous bottles of Heparin, a prescription only drug, that did not have his name on it. Arraignment was held Aug. 29, pre-trial conference set for Sept. 19 and trial date set for Oct. 25. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on Aug. 26. On Sept. 12, a waiver of rights and plea of guilty was filed, sentencing hearing will be held Oct. 14.
State Of Iowa Vs Kenneth Heritsch, Case: 04151 FECR017097 (CASS)
On original charges of controlled substance violation (a class C felony); possession of controlled substance third or subsequent offense (a class D felony); failure to affix drug (a class D felony); keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation (an aggravated misdemeanor); possession of controlled substance marijuana 3rd or subsequent offense (aggravated misdemeanor) and harboring a runaway (aggravated misdemeanor) for an offense dated Aug. 8. The defendant was stopped on a dark window violation, and a drug detection K9 alerted to the presence of drugs and Marijuana, Methamphetamine, Psilocybin Mushrooms, 2 additional unknown substances and a Marijuana pipe containing burnt residue were found. The 55-year-old defendant was also in the custody of a 16 year old female missing juvenile, who also had a nationwide felony warrant out. The defendant had over 10 prior controlled substance violations and over three controlled substance convictions. Arraignment was set for Aug. 29, Pre-trial conference for Sept. 19 and trial for Oct. 25. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed on Aug. 24. An order for continuance was filed for bond review hearing. Bond was modified to $26,000 cash surety.