Criminal cases June 1-7, 2022
Aggravated Misdemeanors
State of Iowa versus Cassie Kaylynn Swensen (AGCR015967), original charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, aggravated misdemeanor on an offense dated Oct. 31, 2018. Criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police on Nov. 2, 2018, Counsel appointed at state expense, a plea of not guilty entered on Nov. 26, 2018; Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 4, 2018 was waived; Trial was set for Jan. 23, 2019; New counsel requested, written arraignment and plea of not guilty entered on Dec. 10, 2018, and Swensen was released on her own recognizance on Dec. 20, 2018; Trial was continued to Feb. 26, 2019; Defendant failed to appear on Feb. 25, 2019 and a bench warrant was issued; a pre-trial conference has been set for June 27, 2022. A warrant was served June 6, and cash bond in the amount of $10,000 was posted.
State of Iowa versus Sequoiya Ilise Harrison, (AGCR016429), original charges child endangerment, aggravated misdemeanor, offense dated Feb. 25, 2020 - deferred with one year of probation, probation extended to June 6, 2022, suspended civil penalty of $625; possession of controlled substance, marijuana, first offense, serious misdemeanor, offense dated Feb. 25, 2020 - dismissed by court; violation of probation, offense dated April 14, 2022, guilty under negotiated/voluntary plea - sentenced to one year probation through June 2, 2022. Original complaints filed by Atlantic Police, March 5, 2020; Waiver of rights and guilty plea filed May 27, 2020; Revocation hearing set for April 25, 2022, then continued to July 25, 2022, written plea of guilty filed June 1, 2022; Final notice of past due court fine and costs was filed June 3.
State of Iowa versus Devin Michael Gardner, (AGCR016736), original charges of driving while barred, aggravated misdemeanor, offense dated May 1, 2021 - guilty negotiated/voluntary plea, sentenced to prison for two years, concurrent with two other cases, then suspended, one year of probation ordered; violation of probation, offense dated June 1, 2022. Original criminal complaint filed by the Atlantic Police Department, jury trial set for July 27, 2021 then continued to Sept. 28, 2021 and again to Nov. 23, 2021, and again to Jan. 25, 2022. A probation revocation was filed June 1, 2022, and the revocation hearing is set for June 27.
State of Iowa versus Devin Michael Gardner, (AGCR016773), original charge of driving while barred, aggravated misdemeanor, offense dated July 11, 2021 - guilty negotiated/voluntary plea, sentenced to two years in prison, concurrent with two other cases, prison then suspended, probation of one year ordered; violation of probation, offense dated June 1, 2022; Original complaint filed by the Atlantic Police Department on July 12, 2021; defendant to appear July 20, 2021, failed to appear; jury trial set for Nov. 23, 2021; arraignment for Sept. 20, 2021, then continued to Sept. 27, 2021; written arraignment and plea of not guilty filed Sept. 27, 2021; jury trial continued to Jan. 25, 2022; waiver of rights and plea of guilty filed Nov. 29, 2021; probation revocation filed June 1, 2022; revocation hearing set for June 27, 2022, filed on June 1.
State of Iowa versus Devin Michael Gardner, (AGCR016820), original charge of driving while barred, aggravated misdemeanor, on an offense dated Aug. 24, 2021; guilty negotiated/voluntary plea - sentenced to two years in prison, to be served concurrent with other cases, prison suspended, probation ordered for one year; violation of probation offense date June 1, 2022. original complaint filed by the Atlantic Police Department on Aug. 25, 2021; jury trial set for Nov. 23, 2021; surety bond posted for $2,000; arraignment continued to Sept. 27, 2021; written arraignment and plea of not guilty filed Sept. 27, 2021; jury trial continued to Jan. 25, 2022; waiver of rights and plea of guilty filed Nov. 29, 2021; probation violation filed June 1, 2022. Revocation hearing on June 27, 2022 filed on June 1.
State of Iowa versus Thomas Williamson Bruning (AGCR016959), original charge of aggravated misdemeanor offense dated March 16, 2022; Criminal complaint filed March 17, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff's office. Cash bond of $2,000 posted on March 17, 2022; Hearing for original appearance filed on March 22, 2022; Trial information entered April 6, 2022; Arraignment set for April 25, 2022; pre-trial conference set for April 23, 2022 and trial on June 28, 2022. Arraignment continued to May 2, 2022; Hearing for bond forfeiture May 23, 2022; counsel appointed at state expense, May 23, 2022; pre-trial conference set for July 11, 2022, jury trial for July 12, 2022; arraignment set for June 17, 2022, filed on June 3.
State of Iowa versus Cole Jacob Benton (AGCR017035), original complaint of driving while barred, offense dated May 31, 2022; Criminal complaint filed by Iowa State Patrol Post 3 on May 31, 2022. Surety bond posted $2,000; preliminary hearing set for June 23, 2022; order appointing counsel at state expense filed June 7, 2022.
State of Iowa versus Scott Hallie Joseph Downer (AGCR017040) original complaint of driving while barred, aggravated misdemeanor for an offense dated June 3, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol Post 3 filed the original criminal complaint on June 7, 2022.
Felonies
State of Iowa versus Alison Dorsey (FECR016406) original complaint murder in the first degree, Class A Felony, offense dated Oct. 7, 2019; child endangerment-death, Class B Felony, offense dated Oct. 7, 2019; Original case dates to Feb. 13, 2020 with a trial set for June 20, 2022, with a change of venue to Pottawattamie County filed April 27, 2022, media access requests filed and granted; a motion for continuance was filed June 6, 2022.
State of Iowa versus Noah James Meinders (FECR016553) original complaint criminal mischief second degree, a Class D Felony for an offense dated July 20, 2022; charges amended from to criminal mischief third degree, an aggravated misdemeanor, and judgment deferred - would have been one year sentence and one year of probation ordered. Violation of probation charges were filed on March 8, 2022, then dismissed by the court on June 6, 2022. Original criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police Department, on Aug. 10, 2020; with preliminary hearing held on Aug. 20, 2020; Cash bail ($500) posted on Aug. 18, 2020; Written arraignment and plea of not guilty filed Sept. 10, 2020; A jury trial set for Dec. 8, 2020 was continued to Feb. 23, 2021 then continued to April 27, 2021. A written waiver of rights and plea of guilty was filed on April 6, 2021 and an order of disposition was filed that day as well. Probation revocation was filed on March 8, 2022, a revocation hearing set for June 6, 2022; An order for continuance was filed March 28, 2022 and an order for disposition was dismissed by the court on June 6, 2022.
State of Iowa versus Robert Lawrence Tisdale (FECR016986) Original charges controlled substance violation, Cass C Felony for an offense dated Feb. 18, 2022; sentence was two years of jail time and two years of probation, with the jail time deferred; also a gathering where controlled substances are used, a Class D Felony, for an offense dated Feb. 18, 2022. The original criminal complaints were filed by the Atlantic Police Department on April 15, 2022. Counsel was set at state expense, a motion was made for reduction of the bond, and was later modified to $30,000 cash on May 5, 2022. A trial is set for July 12, 2022. A waiver of rights and plea of guilty was entered on May 10, 2022 but then a written arraignment and plea of not guilty was filed on May 31, 2022. An order of disposition was filed June 6, 2022 and in addition to the deferred judgment on the first charge, the second was dismissed by the court on June 6, 2022.
State of Iowa versus Sequoiya Ilise Harrison (FECR017005) Original charges burglary second degree, a Class C Felony, for an offense dated May 1, 2022; criminal mischief third degree, an aggravated misdemeanor. The criminal complaints were filed by the Atlantic Police Department on May 2, 2022; Counsel was appointed at state expense, on May 2, 2022; A motion for bond reduction was filed, and arraignment set for June 6, 2022; The pre-trial conference was set for July 11, 2022, and the trial on July 12. The bond was reduced to $10,000 cash or surety; and a waiver of rights and plea of guilty was filed on June 1, 2022. The burglary second degree charge was dismissed by the court and Harrison plead guilty (negotiated/voluntary plea) to the the criminal mischief third degree charge, receiving a jail sentence of 180 days, with 180 days of jail time suspended. A fine was suspended and probation of one year was ordered on June 1, 2022.
State of Iowa versus Mikayla Veronica Tye Waldron (FECR017025) Original charges are theft second degree, a Class D Felony, and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500 and under $10,000, a Class D Felony. Criminal complaints were filed on May 23, 2022, by the Atlantic Police Department. A hearing for initial appearance was held on May 28, 2022, counsel was appointed at state expense, and a motion for bond reduction was filed on June 1, 2022, it was set at $5,000 cash/surety. Bond remained set, and trial information was set. Arraignment is set for June 27, 2022; Pre-trial conference will be held on Aug. 1, 2022 and the trial on Aug. 23, 2022.
State of Iowa versus Stephen Edward Ross (FECR017026) Original charges of theft second degree, a Class D Felony for an offense dated Feb. 7, 2022; and unauthorized use of a credit card, over $1,500 and under $10,000. also a Class D Felony, also for an offense dated Feb. 7, 2022. Criminal complaints were filed by the Atlantic Police Department on May23, 2022; Bond was set at $5,000 cash/surety. A preliminary hearing was set for June 7, 2022 and counsel was appointed at state expense on May 28, 2022. A motion for bond reduction was denied, and it remains set at $5,000; Trial information was filed on June 6, 2022 with arraignment on June 27, 2022; Pre-trial conference on Aug. 1, 2022 and trial on Aug. 23, 2022.