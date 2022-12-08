State of Iowa Vs Luis David Penaloza Garcia
An Omaha man was found guilty in three cases related to car theft, attempted burglary and the attempted theft of a second vehicle and an assault on another inmate while in jail on the first two cases..
Luis David Penaloza Garcia was charged with burglary second degree, theft second degree and criminal mischief, second degree in one case, along with theft first degree in a second case, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness in a third case related to the theft of a vehicle, which crashed on Interstate 80, Penaloza-Garcia’s attempted breaking and entering of a home that night and an attack on another inmate while being held while facing these charges between June and August.
Penaloza-Garcia was found guilty in all three cases. In the burglary case he was sentenced to no more than five years prison time, and fines of $1,025; In the vehicle theft case, he was sentenced to no more than five years prison time and a fine of $1,025 and he was also found guilty of the assault charge, a serious misdemeanor, after attacking another inmate at the Adair County Jail causing a scratch and pain for the other inmate. He was ordered to be confined to the Adair County Jail for 14 days, with credit for the 14 days he had already served. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $430 and a 15 percent surcharge.
On the car theft case, Penaloza-Garcia took a Kia Forte LX, and crashed into a cable barrier on Interstate 80 between the 79 and 80 mile markers on June 9.
On the burglary charge, a homeowner dialed 911 to report that he had shot an intruder trying to climb into the home through a window. Penaloza-Garcia had taken the homeowner’s Silverado pick up and had backed it up to the home, then broke a large bay window in the living room, before being shot by the homeowner.