SOUTHWEST IOWA – A two vehicle accident resulted in unknown injuries at about 6:27 a.m. on Thursday. Emergency responders from Marne along with Cass EMS were called out to the crash which was on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 52.5 mile marker. According to reports an elderly female was injured, and in one of the vehicles that was in a ditch. No further information is available Thursday morning.
Multiple vehicle accident Thursday morning on Interstate
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- McDonald’s restaurant in Atlantic closes today
- Accident injures one, starts field fire
- Top 10 Announced for Iowa's Best Burger Contest
- March 21-25 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa
- Over $4,000 raised at pancake supper
- Has Biden's Presidency Been Transformed?
- Betty Marcellus Memorial Scholarship available
- COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL – Previewing Creighton's second-round match vs. Kansas
- Massena Fire Fighters Respond to Field Fire
- Atlantic archery plans Nationals funraiser
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.