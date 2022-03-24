SOUTHWEST IOWA – A two vehicle accident resulted in unknown injuries at about 6:27 a.m. on Thursday. Emergency responders from Marne along with Cass EMS were called out to the crash which was on eastbound Interstate 80 near the 52.5 mile marker. According to reports an elderly female was injured, and in one of the vehicles that was in a ditch. No further information is available Thursday morning.

