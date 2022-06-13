State of Iowa versus Daniel Warren Duranceau (SMMG009268) Original charges: Assault on June 4, simple misdemeanor. Criminal complaint filed by the Atlantic Police Department on June 7.
State of Iowa versus K One Moses (SMMG009269) Original charges: Disorderly conduct- fighting/violent behavior for an offense on June 4, a simple misdemeanor, Assault an offense on June 4, a simple misdemeanor. The Atlantic Police filed both charges on June 7, and Judge Justin Hockenberry filed an order of disposition on June 6, Moses pled guilty- negotiated/voluntary plea on June 6 to both charges and was fined in both.
State of Iowa versus Dawn Marie Good (SRCR016402) Original charge: possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine first offense, for an offense dated Feb. 28, 2020 serious misdemeanor and violation of probation for an offense dated July 13, 2021. The original criminal complaint was filed by the Cass County Sheriff's office on Feb. 20, 2020; an arraignment and plea of not guilty was entered March 4, 2020; a waiver of rights and plea of guilty was filed on Aug. 11, 2020, and Good was given a deferred sentence for the possession charge, a fine and 1 year of probation. Regarding the violation of probation from July 31, 2021 revocation hearing will be held on June 27 at 9 a.m. and $5,000 bond posted.
State of Iowa versus Trent Matthew Suhr (SRCR016974) Original charge of driving while license denied or revoked, a serious misdemeanor for an offense on April 3, 2022; The criminal complaint was filed by the Cass County Sheriff's office on April 4, 2022; bond of $100 was posted, an arraignment was set for May 23, a pre-trial conference on June 27 and trial was set for July 12. An order of continuance was filed on June 2 and an order of dispostion on June 10 - a waiver of rights and plea of guilty was also filed that day. A fine of $1,000 was ordered.
State of Iowa versus Jeffrey Michael Ponton (SRCR017000) Original charge of driving while denied or revoked for an offense on April 23, a serious misdemeanor; The criminal complaint was filed on March 25, 2022 by the Atlantic Police Department; Defendant was ordered to appear on May 17, a preliminary hearing held on May 20; counsel appointed at state expense on June 2 and trial information set on June 2. Arraignment will be June 27, Pre-trial conference on Aug. 1 and trial date at Aug. 23.
State of Iowa versus Talon Jaden Gaines (SRCR017019) Original Charge of possession of controlled substance, marijuana first offense on April 3, 2022; The Atlantic Police Department filed the criminal complaint on May 17. A preliminary hear was set for June 23.
State of Iowa versus Tina Ann Binkley (SRCR017031) Original charge of theft fourth degree, a simple misdemeanor, on May 5, 2022. The criminal complaint was filed by the Atlantic Police Department on May 27 and a hearing for initial appearance was filed June 1, 2022. Counsel was appointed at state expense on June 1.