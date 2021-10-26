Atlantic, IA (50022)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 58F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.