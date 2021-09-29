A Cass County woman was injured in a single vehicle accident on Richland Road near Massena. Cass County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jon Westering reported that about 12:44 p.m. an accident occurred at 75293 Richland Road, one quarter mile east of Massena.
The driver, Mary Ann McKee, 75, suffered injuries in the crash, when she was westbound, passing some farm equipment and for unknown reasons, lost control of her vehicle. It entered the north ditch, rolling several times before ending up on its top.
McKee was transported to Cass Health, then later to the University of Nebraska Medical Center via air-ambulance. The Cass County Sheriff’s office, along with Cumberland and Massena Rescue assisted at the accident.