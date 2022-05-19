ATLANTIC — An Atlantic man charged with attempted murder, assault, arson and more will stand trial in July.
Anthony Rey Asay, 30, is accused of arson, related to a fire at a house at 106 Cedar Street in Atlantic, along with an assault that occurred later that day at 1207 Birch Street, where, during his arrest, he resisted officers and was uncooperative. The arson charge is a felony, along with a charge of attempted murder; he is also charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor along with possession of marijuana/first offense, and a separate assault charge in connection with an incident that took place on April 30.
According to online court records, Asay will be arraigned on June 6, there will be a pre-trial conference on June 11 and his trial will take place in Cass County District Court on July 12, at 9:30 a.m.