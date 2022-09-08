The Atlantic School District will have furniture available at a free will donation pricing system on a first come first serve basis. All furniture is at the Achievement Center Building on SW 7th Street, and can be viewed Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments to view the available furniture outside of these dates and times can be arranged with Russell Peck by calling 712-243-4281.

