CASS COUNTY — An accident involving a semi backed up eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 and resulted in westbound lanes being closed so emergency vehicles could get through. The accident happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday, June 10 near mile marker 66, close to Anita.
No serious injuries were reported, but one individual was checked out as a precaution.
Traffic had to be rerouted from Wiota then Anita, reentering the interstate near Adair.
The lanes were reopened around 1 p.m.
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the accident and no further details are known at this time.